This form serves as an
official request to withdraw
and
transfer funds from the brokers trading account into
the
account specified below.
I understand that the
broker does not permit any
third party
transfers. The beneficiary contact listed in my
transfer
details below, is the same as the owner of my
trading
account. I understand that I might be subject to the
appropriate bank fees and transfer charges
applicable to
this request. I authorize the broker to deduct the
necessary
fees from my account or reduce my transfer amount
accordingly.
I understand that the
broker may request additional
information, identification or verification from me
in order
to authorize my request. I further understand that
although
withdrawals are dealt with promptly, it can take
approximately seven business days before the funds
appear on
my account statement, provided that all
documentation
required from me by the broker have been reviewed
and
approved to their satisfaction.